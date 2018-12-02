Anderson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Anderson has been slowed by a mid-ankle sprain since late October, which has sidelined him for two of the Jets' last four games. The Jets' Week 11 bye seems to have proven beneficial for the wideout, who played 48 offensive snaps last weekend in New England and will be good to go again Sunday despite not advancing beyond limited participation in practice beforehand. There haven't been any reports suggesting Anderson's reps will be capped, so expect him to handle a regular role in three-receiver formations alongside Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse.

More News
Our Latest Stories