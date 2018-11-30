Jets' Robby Anderson: Set to practice again
Anderson (ankle) was spotted on the field with a helmet at Friday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Anderson was held out of practice Wednesday but was able to get some limited work in the following day. He appears set to at least replicate that activity level Friday, if not step things up a notch. That bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 13 against the Titans, but his official status won't be revealed until after practice concludes.
