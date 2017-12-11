Anderson caught three of six pass attempts for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos.

Along with Jermaine Kearse, Anderson was the Jets' most-targeted receiver on the day. It couldn't salvage the 24-year-old's streak of six consecutive games with 100 yards or a touchdown, as New York wasn't able to sustain drives long enough for anyone to accumulate any stats. Anderson will try to rebound in Week 15 at New Orleans but will find it tough with Bryce Petty likely filling in at quarterback.