Jets' Robby Anderson: Shut down Sunday
Anderson caught three of six pass attempts for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos.
Along with Jermaine Kearse, Anderson was the Jets' most-targeted receiver on the day. It couldn't salvage the 24-year-old's streak of six consecutive games with 100 yards or a touchdown, as New York wasn't able to sustain drives long enough for anyone to accumulate any stats. Anderson will try to rebound in Week 15 at New Orleans but will find it tough with Bryce Petty likely filling in at quarterback.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Cleared for Mile High matchup•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suffers setback with hamstring•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Surpasses 100 yards receiving in win•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Strikes twice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores on deep play in Week 10 loss•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...