Jets' Robby Anderson: Splash plays galore on Monday night
Anderson caught four of six targets for 81 yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns.
There are few fantasy commodities with a wider range of outcomes than Anderson, who had 90-plus receiving yards or a touchdown in five games last season, but only averaged 30.7 yards in his other nine outings. Anderson was among the lone bright spots for a sluggish Jets offense on Monday night, logging gains of 36, 20, 15 and 10 yards after the team was forced to turn to its third-string quarterback with the injury to Trevor Siemian (ankle). Anderson's upcoming matchup will be challenging, going up against a Patriots defense that's held opponents to fewer than 420 total passing yards, with zero touchdowns allowed and five interceptions forced between Weeks 1 and 2.
