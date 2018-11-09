Jets' Robby Anderson: Spotted at Friday's practice
Anderson (ankle) was spotted at Friday's practice with a helmet, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.
Anderson sat out the Jets' first two practice sessions of the week, but it appears he will be able to get some work in Friday. The Jets will reveal whether or not he will have a chance to take the field in Week 10 after practice comes to a close.
