Jets' Robby Anderson: Spotted at practice
Anderson (ankle) was present for practice Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Anderson didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field -- in any capacity -- would appear to have him trending toward active status in Week 13, assuming he ends up being officially listed as either a limited or full participant Thursday.
