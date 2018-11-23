Anderson (ankle) was spotted with a helmet at Friday's practice, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.

Anderson did not practice the last two days, but it looks like he will have a chance to get some work in at Friday's session. While this bodes well for Anderson's chances of playing in Week 12, it should be noted he was spotted with a helmet at Friday's session two weeks ago and was ultimately listed as doubtful, so his status will remain uncertain until the Jets release their final injury report of the week.

