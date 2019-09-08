Jets' Robby Anderson: Still on track for Week 1
Anderson (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, intends to play in the contest, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter's report aligns with the prevailing sentiment regarding Anderson's status coming out of the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, when the wideout turned in a limited workout. While the calf issue doesn't look to be much of a concern for Anderson heading into the season opener, the speedy 26-year-old's fantasy outlook might not be as robust as normal, considering he'll likely be facing plenty of coverage from standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as questionable, expected to play•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs another limited session•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: On track to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Appears good to go for opener•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited in practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Takes field for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Antonio Brown's Fantasy value with Pats
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opened the door for a couple of players to become...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1