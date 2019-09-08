Anderson (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, intends to play in the contest, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter's report aligns with the prevailing sentiment regarding Anderson's status coming out of the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, when the wideout turned in a limited workout. While the calf issue doesn't look to be much of a concern for Anderson heading into the season opener, the speedy 26-year-old's fantasy outlook might not be as robust as normal, considering he'll likely be facing plenty of coverage from standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.