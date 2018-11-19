Jets' Robby Anderson: Still recovering from injury
Anderson (ankle) isn't practicing Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
The Jets are still banged up after a Week 11 bye, with both Anderson and Sam Darnold (foot) held out of Monday's practice. The team won't release an official injury report until Wednesday, so there's still plenty of time for Anderson to get in some work before Sunday's game against the Patriots.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as doubtful this week•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Not present for practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Makes four catches in loss to Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...