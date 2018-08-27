Anderson's case remains under review for potential NFL discipline, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Arrested twice in a span of nine months, Anderson plead no contest to a charge of reckless driving and had the rest of his charges dropped. The NFL has been reviewing the case for more than a month, making this a frustrating situation for prospective fantasy owners. Anderson allegedly made vulgar, threatening remarks to a police officer when he was arrested in January, so the league may view the matter as being more serious than Anderson's legal consequences suggest. Should Anderson end up serving a suspension, his vacated snaps likely would go to Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor

