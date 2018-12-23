Jets' Robby Anderson: Stretches TD streak to three
Anderson hauled in nine of 13 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to Green Bay.
Anderson got free downfield for a 33-yard touchdown in the second quarter on a fake running back screen, and a locked-in Sam Darnold found him with ease. After the rookie quarterback and speedy wide receiver both battled injuries in the middle portion of the season, they've developed a tremendous rapport over the past three weeks, linking up for 20 catches, 312 yards and three touchdowns. Owners who have looked Anderson's way during this hot streak should keep riding the wave against New England in Week 17.
