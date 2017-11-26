Jets' Robby Anderson: Strikes twice
Anderson caught six of 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina.
Anderson tired himself out so much after scoring his second touchdown of the game, a 54-yard streak up the field in the third quarter, that he pretended to take a nap in the end zone. The nap was well deserved as Anderson has been targeted at least five times in every game since Week 3 and has had a catch of at least 20 yards in all but two of those contests. That big play ability combined with increasing usage is doing Anderson and the Jets well as the Temple product is working a five-game scoring streak.
