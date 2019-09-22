Anderson caught three of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Anderson does most of his damage deep down the field, and third-string quarterback Luke Falk didn't seem capable of throwing the ball more than five yards from the line of scrimmage, so it's no surprise that the speedy wide receiver posted a dud here. While it's tempting to cut bait with Anderson after a slow start, things should start to look up for him once starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns from mononucleosis. That could happen as soon as Week 5 in Philadelphia after a Week 4 bye.