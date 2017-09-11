Jets' Robby Anderson: Struggles in Week 1 loss
Anderson was held to four catches for 22 yards on eight targets in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Bills.
Anderson and Jermaine Kearse operated as the starters on the outside, but neither was able to create much separation and had to settle for short dump-offs. While New York's underwhelming assortment of wide receivers is unlikely to produce much this year, Anderson remains the top fantasy option in that group for now.
