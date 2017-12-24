Anderson caught five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers.

Anderson was the intended target in the end zone on a desperation fourth-down pass by Bryce Petty trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that throw was predictably nowhere near its target. With quarterback Josh McCown (hand) sidelined, New York's passing game has gone into the gutter and will be hard to trust in next week's finale at New England.