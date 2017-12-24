Jets' Robby Anderson: Struggles sans McCown continue
Anderson caught five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers.
Anderson was the intended target in the end zone on a desperation fourth-down pass by Bryce Petty trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that throw was predictably nowhere near its target. With quarterback Josh McCown (hand) sidelined, New York's passing game has gone into the gutter and will be hard to trust in next week's finale at New England.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Sees 12 targets Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Could find success with Petty•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Shut down Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Cleared for Mile High matchup•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...