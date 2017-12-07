Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that Anderson was unable to complete practice Thursday after aggravating his hamstring.

In the wake of Thursday's setback, the surging wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos must now be monitored. If Anderson is unable to play this weekend, Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart could see added looks in the Jets' Week 14 passing attack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop