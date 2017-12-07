Jets' Robby Anderson: Suffers setback with hamstring
Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that Anderson was unable to complete practice Thursday after aggravating his hamstring.
In the wake of Thursday's setback, the surging wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos must now be monitored. If Anderson is unable to play this weekend, Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart could see added looks in the Jets' Week 14 passing attack.
