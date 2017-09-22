Jets' Robby Anderson: Suits up Friday
Anderson (knee) suited up for Friday's practice, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official website reports.
It won't be clear until after practice what Anderson was able to do Friday, but his presence alone is a positive regarding his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. His status for Week 3 will be officially revealed at some point Friday afternoon.
