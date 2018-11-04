Jets' Robby Anderson: Suits up Sunday
Anderson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) also active and Jermaine Kearse (who led the team with 10 targets in Week 8) still in the mix, QB Sam Darnold will have his top three passing targets available Sunday. Anderson is an option for those in need of Week 9 wideout help, but coming off their respective injuries, both Anderson and Enunwa look like hit-or-miss fantasy options in their return to game action. On the plus side, concerns that sloppy field conditions could be on tap Sunday, appear to have been addressed, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Team optimistic he'll play Week 9•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Game-time decision for Week 9's game•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Works on side Friday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Doesn't take part in practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Not seen at practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...