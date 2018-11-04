Anderson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) also active and Jermaine Kearse (who led the team with 10 targets in Week 8) still in the mix, QB Sam Darnold will have his top three passing targets available Sunday. Anderson is an option for those in need of Week 9 wideout help, but coming off their respective injuries, both Anderson and Enunwa look like hit-or-miss fantasy options in their return to game action. On the plus side, concerns that sloppy field conditions could be on tap Sunday, appear to have been addressed, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.

