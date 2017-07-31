Jets' Robby Anderson: Surfaces with injury Monday
Anderson suffered an undisclosed injury during Monday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Anderson's exact injury wasn't revealed by coach Todd Bowles, who simply said the wideout tweaked something. Given the unclear nature of that update, Anderson's situation should continue to be monitored going forward. If he's forced to miss practice due to his ailment, the Jets' offense would have first-team snaps available for the taking.
