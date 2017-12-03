Anderson brought in eight of 12 targets for 107 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

Anderson actually played second fiddle on the afternoon to fellow starter Jermaine Kearse, but he still paced the team in targets and eclipsed the century mark for the second straight contest. The Jets' offense has become a lot more daring downfield as the season has unfolded, providing a boost to the speedy Anderson's overall fantasy stock. Factoring in Sunday's production, the 24-year-old now has a career-high 49 catches on the season and is just 190 yards short of his first 1,000-yard campaign. He'll look to extend his streak of 100-yard efforts against the Broncos in Week 14.