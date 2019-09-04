Anderson (calf) is participating in the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

This supports a report from Monday suggesting Anderson is trending in the right direction for an appearance in Sunday's season opener against Buffalo. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the Jets release their initial injury report.

