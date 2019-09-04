Anderson (calf) participated in the early portion of Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Anderson's presence on the field supports a report from Monday that suggested he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's season opener against Buffalo. Another update will be available later Wednesday, when the Jets release their initial Week 1 injury report.

