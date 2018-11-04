Jets' Robby Anderson: Team is optimistic
The Jets are optimistic Anderson (ankle) will play Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Anderson was able to practice Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday.
