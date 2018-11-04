The Jets are optimistic Anderson (ankle) will be able to play Sunday at Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Anderson is listed as questionable and is considered a game-time decision.

Anderson was able to practice Friday in a limited fashion after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday. He'll test his ankle injury out in pregame warmups before the Jets make a ruling on his status, which will be confirmed when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...