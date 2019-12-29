Anderson (calf) caught three of seven targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Buffalo.

Anderson didn't make much of an impact in what may have been his final game with the Jets, as the 26-year-old speedster will be a free agent this offseason. Four of Anderson's five touchdowns and two of his three 100-yard games came in the final seven weeks, as he finishes with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns overall. With 50-63 catches, 752-941 yards and 5-7 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, Anderson has established himself as an impactful player, but his skill set is too one-dimensional to be a true No. 1 receiver. The deep threat's 2020 value will depend on where he lands in free agency.