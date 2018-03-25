Anderson's trial hearing for felony resisting arrest stemming from an incident in May of 2017 was originally scheduled for Monday, but it's been postponed until Aug. 6, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson is also facing several other legal issues involving a separate arrest in January, having plead not guilty to nine charges earlier this year. The date of his trial hearing for last May's arrest is now scheduled for early August, which could impact his involvement in the Jets' training camp heading into the 2018 regular season.