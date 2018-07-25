Anderson's case is still being reviewed by the NFL under its personal-conduct policy, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Arrested twice in a span of nine months, Anderson saw nearly all of the charges dropped, but he did plead no contest to one count of reckless driving. While a lengthy suspension seems unlikely, the league could ban Anderson for a game or two at the start of the season. He'll report to training camp with the rest of his teammates Thursday, still unsure of whether he'll be allowed to play Week 1 in Detroit. The speedy 25-year-old is a clear favorite to serve as the Jets' No. 1 receiver this season.