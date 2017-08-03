Jets' Robby Anderson: Up to 180 pounds
Anderson is up to 180 pounds after playing at 170 as a rookie last season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Still slim for a 6-foot-3 wideout, Anderson hopes to reach 185 pounds by Week 1, as he already feels more explosive after adding some muscle to his lower body. He's actually listed at 190, but it seems he hasn't been anywhere near that weight since his pro day last year. While there may still be some concern an offseason arrest could eventually result in league discipline, Anderson has a clear path to targets on a Jets team that parted ways with both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in the offseason. The second-year speedster is the favorite to win the No. 2 job behind Quincy Enunwa, particularly with rookie third-rounder ArDarius Stewart still sidelined while recovering from groin and thumb surgeries.
