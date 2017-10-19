Anderson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It wasn't clear if Anderson would take part in all of the Jets' drills Thursday after he was spotted working out on the side in the portion of practice made available to the media, but he apparently was able to turn in a full workout behind closed doors. With Anderson coming out of the session with no reported setbacks, the Jets have indicated that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Anderson remains one of the top targets in a weak Jets passing offense and is coming off a busy game in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, during which he reeled in four of 12 targets for 76 yards.