Jets' Robby Anderson: Upgraded to full practice
Anderson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It wasn't clear if Anderson would take part in all of the Jets' drills Thursday after he was spotted working out on the side in the portion of practice made available to the media, but he apparently was able to turn in a full workout behind closed doors. With Anderson coming out of the session with no reported setbacks, the Jets have indicated that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Anderson remains one of the top targets in a weak Jets passing offense and is coming off a busy game in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, during which he reeled in four of 12 targets for 76 yards.
More News
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Is this Matt Ryan’s breakout week? Will Ben Roethlisberger surprise us against a good defense?...