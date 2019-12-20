Play

Anderson (illness) will practice on a limited basis Friday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Anderson sat out Thursday's session due to his illness, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. It remains to be seen if Anderson will show up on the Jets' final injury report of the week, but with him back at Friday, he's presumably on track to take the field Sunday against the Steelers.

