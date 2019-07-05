Anderson (undisclosed) withdrew from Saturday's "40 Yards of Gold" competition after winning his first race, NJ.com's Matt Stypulkoski reports.

Anderson missed part of June minicamp with an undisclosed injury but apparently returned to health in time to outrace Alvin Kamara in the opening round of last weekend's competition. The 26-year-old wideout then pulled out of the event, which led to speculation about a possible injury. With nothing substantiative reported so far, it's possible Anderson never intended to run more than one race. Whatever the case, he'll have a few weeks to rest before the Jets report to training camp July 24.

