Anderson (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Anderson's lack of involvement in practice for the second straight day is worrisome enough, but coach Todd Bowles fueled further concern about the wideout's outlook for Sunday's game in Chicago with his comments to the media after the session. Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Bowles said Anderson's injury is "in between" a high-ankle and low-ankle sprain. While Bowles essentially covered all his bases with that comment, the mere possibility that Anderson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain leaves the door open for a multi-week absence. The Jets must first decide on his fate for this weekend, with Anderson's activity in Friday's practice likely to have significant say in the matter.

More News
Our Latest Stories