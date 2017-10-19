Jets' Robby Anderson: Working out on side Thursday
Anderson (ankle) was working out on the side Thursday during the early portion of practice made available to the media, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets will issue an official update on the extent of Anderson's involvement Thursday once the practice concludes, but it appears the wideout will be listed as either a limited or nonparticipant. The lack of full practice session this week clouds Anderson's status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but if healthy, he'll likely assume a prominent role in the team's passing attack. Anderson saw a season-high 12 targets in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots, finishing with four catches for 76 yards.
