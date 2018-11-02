Anderson (ankle) suited up for Friday's practice but was working on the side during the media-viewing portion of the session, according to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site.

A total absence from Friday's practice likely would have ruled Anderson out this week, so his presence at least leaves the door open for him to play Sunday. However, unless he is able to get some work in after the media departs, he will be listed as "DNP" for the third straight day, which would still make it unlikely he plays in Week 9, having sat out last Sunday after not registering any official practice participation during the week.