Therezie signed with the Jets on Sunday.

The Jets have been dealing with some secondary issues and are hoping Therezie can fill in as a depth option on the back end of the defense. Therezie still remains a long shot to make the final roster, but he'll have the chance to earn a spot on special teams.

