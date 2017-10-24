Nelson signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Nelson was promoted from the practice squad to take the roster spot of running back Travaris Cadet, who was released in a corresponding move. The addition of Nelson will provide some depth in the defensive backfield with Xavier Coleman (shoulder) uncertain to be available for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Nelson previously appeared in 11 games for the Texans last season, logging 20 tackles and an interception.