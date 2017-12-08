Nelson was released Friday by the Jets, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Nelson, who signed with the Jets in late October, logged just four tackles across 69 snaps played in the two games he played for the club. His dismissal opens a spot on the 53-man roster for fellow defensive back Jeremy Clark (knee), who was activated from the reserve/Non-Football Injury list in a corresponding move.

