Morris (shoulder) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.

Last summer with the Jets, Morris carried 11 times for 27 yards (2.5 YPC) before getting cut prior to the third preseason game. He'll have his opportunities again this time around but will need to be much more effective in order to secure a roster spot ahead of Week 1.

