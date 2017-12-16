Jets' Rontez Miles: All set for Sunday
The Saints have left Miles (hamstring) off their final injury report heading into Sunday's game versus the Saints.
After logging a full practice Friday, Miles appears to be on track to resume his role providing depth at safety in Week 15. Terrence Brooks would be next in line for extended time should Miles ultimately suffer any setbacks in the contest.
