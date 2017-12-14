Jets' Rontez Miles: Does not practice Wednesday
Miles was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Miles is currently a depth option in the Jets' secondary. If Miles is forced to miss Sunday's game against the Saints, Terrence Brooks would be the only backup safety listed behind starters Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams.
