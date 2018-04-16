Miles signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Miles has served primarily as a special teamer during his tenure in New York. In all likelihood, Miles should reassume his role as leader of that units in 2018. With safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye leading the back end of the secondary, Miles would only see time there if an injury or two were to present itself.