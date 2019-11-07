Jets' Rontez Miles: Lands on injured reserve
Miles (neck/hip) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Miles picked up the neck and hip injuries Week 8 and didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, and he'll now miss the rest of the season. The special teams captain will finish 2019 with seven total tackles in seven games.
