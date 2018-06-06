Jets' Rontez Miles: Out 3-to-4 months after meniscus surgery
Miles underwent surgery Wednesday to address a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While the circumstances behind Miles' injury are unclear, it's likely that he injured the knee at some point during the Jets' offseason program. The projected timetable means that Miles won't be ready for the start of training camp and will almost certainly be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in the near future. If Miles' recovery trends to the longer end of that timeframe, he'll be a candidate for injured reserve, though he could be designated as one of two players eligible to return from IR. Miles was projected to serve as the top backup at either safety spot, but his injury now opens the door for the newly signed J.J. Wilcox to take on greater importance in the New York secondary.
