Jets' Rontez Miles: Receives tender from Jets
Miles has been tendered by the Jets as an exclusive rights free agent, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Miles posted 24 tackles (21 solo) in 13 games for the Jets in 2017, a significant slide from his productive 2016 season. The 29-year-old played only 125 defensive snaps for the Jets last season, primarily serving as a special teams player.
More News
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...