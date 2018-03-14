Play

Miles has been tendered by the Jets as an exclusive rights free agent, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Miles posted 24 tackles (21 solo) in 13 games for the Jets in 2017, a significant slide from his productive 2016 season. The 29-year-old played only 125 defensive snaps for the Jets last season, primarily serving as a special teams player.

