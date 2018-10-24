Jets' Rontez Miles: Sports helmet at practice, won't return in Week 8
Miles (knee) was spotted with a helmet on at practice for the first time this season Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. However, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site notes that he won't return in Week 8 against the Bears.
Miles landed on the PUP list to begin training camp following a meniscus injury and has yet to return to action since that point. He took a positive step by appearing with his helmet on at practice Wednesday, but there's still no specific timetable laid out for his return at this point.
