Miles (meniscus) has landed on the PUP list to begin training camp, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Given his 3-to-4 month recovery timetable that surfaced in early June, it's not a huge surprise that the team made the move given the lengthy recovery time remaining ahead of him. Miles is projected to serve as a backup safety and special-teams contributor when healthy, though his absence could leave an opening for J.J. Wilcox to slot in higher on the depth chart.