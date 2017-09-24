Jets' Rontez Miles: Still can't go
Miles (eye) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Miles is still on track to mainly be a special teams player when he is ready to come back, and rookie second-round pick Marcus Maye continues to slot in as the top free safety. Terrence Brooks will receive more work as a reserve safety in Miles' absence.
More News
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Given doubtful designation•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Out again Sunday•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Will not play Sunday•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Rontez Miles: Performs well in reserve role•
-
After emergency surgery, Jets' Rontez Miles optimistic for another shot•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...