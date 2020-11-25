site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Ross Travis: Bumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
Travis was promoted to the Jets' active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list Monday, and it didn't take long for him to make his way to the active roster. Travis appeared in one game earlier this season and played three offensive snaps.
