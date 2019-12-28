Play

The Jets claimed Travis off waivers from the Colts on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Travis played three games with the Colts -- his first NFL action since 2017 -- and caught four of six targets for 51 yards. With Ryan Griffin (ankle) on injured reserve, Travis will add depth in the tight-end room. This will work as a tryout for Travis heading into the 2020 season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends