Travis (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Bills.

Travis was claimed off waivers from the Colts on Saturday, so it's confusing why he was scooped with no plans of playing in the Jets' finale. However, the Jets may have liked what they saw out of the 26-year-old Travis over three games with the Colts this season, so they could be trying to keep him with the franchise through the offseason program.

